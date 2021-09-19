$599.99 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $599.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $421.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

