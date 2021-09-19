$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Nokia by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Nokia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

