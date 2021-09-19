$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $6.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nokia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 320,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.