$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.18 million and the highest is $6.20 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

