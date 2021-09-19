$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:RAD opened at $17.40 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

