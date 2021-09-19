$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report sales of $60.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $62.70 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $241.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $874.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

