$61.78 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post $61.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.50 million and the lowest is $60.06 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $239.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of ATER opened at $11.06 on Friday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

