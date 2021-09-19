6,709 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.84 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

