$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce sales of $68.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $64.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $310.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

