7,608 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Heska at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $260.86 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $93.90 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,372.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.49.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

