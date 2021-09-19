7,827 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average is $174.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

