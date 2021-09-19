8,461 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

