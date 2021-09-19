85,957 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 82.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 91.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 114.39. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

