87,300 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

