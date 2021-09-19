890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,979,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,924,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,681,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $9,902,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $9,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

