$9.54 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.48 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $37.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,468,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

TACT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.02.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

