A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,396 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of A. O. Smith worth $69,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 2,177,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,319. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

