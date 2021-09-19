abrdn plc Acquires New Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.46% of Watts Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.