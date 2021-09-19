abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,058 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of AGCO worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

