abrdn plc Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

abrdn plc grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AZN opened at $55.56 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.