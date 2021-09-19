abrdn plc Cuts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.35% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

