abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,572 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.13% of AMERISAFE worth $24,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

