abrdn plc Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

abrdn plc cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 50.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 85.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 779,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,851,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.