abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $22,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aflac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,610,000 after purchasing an additional 242,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Aflac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

