abrdn plc Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.29% of Brixmor Property Group worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

