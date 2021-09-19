abrdn plc Has $21.06 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

NYSE MCK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

