abrdn plc Has $23.93 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,079 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.26% of Kimco Realty worth $23,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.