abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $24,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

