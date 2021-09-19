abrdn plc Invests $21.33 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $289.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.43 and its 200-day moving average is $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.