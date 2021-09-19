abrdn plc Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

