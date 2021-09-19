abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $466.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.34 and a 200-day moving average of $450.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

