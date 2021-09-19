abrdn plc Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.50. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.