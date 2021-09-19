abrdn plc Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.64 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

