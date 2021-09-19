abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.50 and a 200 day moving average of $216.63. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.