abrdn plc Sells 13,896 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,209,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,140,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.