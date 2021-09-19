abrdn plc Sells 4,263 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $101,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $119.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.