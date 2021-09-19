abrdn plc Sells 49,043 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after acquiring an additional 937,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 606.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,166,000 after acquiring an additional 742,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

