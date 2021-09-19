abrdn plc Sells 6,219 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of ResMed worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $285.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.81. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

