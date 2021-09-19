abrdn plc Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,318,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.32% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

