Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,265,843 shares of company stock worth $393,743,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

