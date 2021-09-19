Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

