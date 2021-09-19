AceD Price Tops $0.0006 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 13% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $152,942.85 and $5,657.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.