ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $102.40 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.