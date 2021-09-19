Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,407. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.