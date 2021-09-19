Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
