Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.