AdEx Network (ADX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.89 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $68.01 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00129745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048015 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,771,834 coins and its circulating supply is 129,329,357 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

