Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.