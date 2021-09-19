Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.