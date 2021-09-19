Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $121.35 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

