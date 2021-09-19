Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 974,500 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.